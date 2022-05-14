$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. Baxter International posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BAX. Raymond James lowered their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

BAX opened at $73.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Baxter International has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $89.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

