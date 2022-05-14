$0.94 EPS Expected for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FirstCash.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FirstCash stock opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $97.04.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

