$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. First Financial reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. First Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 11.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in First Financial in the first quarter worth about $10,634,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 193,283 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial by 45.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 57,871 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 248.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $532.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

