$1.17 EPS Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. TriNet Group posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.48.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $181,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $1,715,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,399 shares of company stock worth $6,400,625 in the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,438,000 after acquiring an additional 98,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,589,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,663,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TNET opened at $80.61 on Wednesday. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.00.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

