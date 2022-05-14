$1.52 EPS Expected for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Northern Oil and Gas posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $12.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northern Oil and Gas.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.34%.
Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.