$1.52 EPS Expected for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Northern Oil and Gas posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $12.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northern Oil and Gas.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.34%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.