$1.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) will announce $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.76. PepsiCo posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PepsiCo stock opened at $173.72 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $144.08 and a 1-year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

