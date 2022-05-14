$1.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95. Avnet reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avnet.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of AVT opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

