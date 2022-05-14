10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the April 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. 49.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCXA opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.