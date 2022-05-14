$2.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the highest is $3.08. Builders FirstSource posted earnings of $2.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $10.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $12.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $10.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.92. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLDR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.54.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.89. 3,549,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,227. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,624,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,356,000 after buying an additional 67,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,399,000 after buying an additional 553,412 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,457,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,766,000 after buying an additional 117,308 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

