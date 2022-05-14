$2.68 EPS Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.08. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $2.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $10.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $12.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $10.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.01. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.