3i Group Plc (LON:III) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 3i Group Plc (LON:III – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,271 ($15.67).

III has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,444 ($17.80) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.69) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.68) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:III opened at GBX 1,310 ($16.15) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,321.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,361.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. The company has a market capitalization of £12.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,071 ($13.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.59).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.25 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $19.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. 3i Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

