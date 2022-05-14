8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.29.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
In other 8X8 news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,126 shares of company stock worth $279,732 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE EGHT opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $979.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.10.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.36. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About 8X8 (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
