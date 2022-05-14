8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In other 8X8 news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,126 shares of company stock worth $279,732 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EGHT opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $979.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.36. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 8X8 (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.