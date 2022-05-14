A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67. A-Mark Precious Metals posted earnings of $4.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $10.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for A-Mark Precious Metals.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 41.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $366,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,497. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.7% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $63.57 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.25. The company has a market cap of $731.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.45.

A-Mark Precious Metals’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

