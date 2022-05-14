A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24,300.50.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMKBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.41. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.84.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $1.3538 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.48%.
About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (Get Rating)
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.