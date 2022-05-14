A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24,300.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMKBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.41. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $1.3538 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.48%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

