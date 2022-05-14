Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS.

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $71,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AADI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $825,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

AADI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

