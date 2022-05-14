Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.98), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 169.45%.

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $4.47 on Friday. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 104,684.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 27,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

