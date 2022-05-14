Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.98), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acacia Research had a net margin of 169.45% and a return on equity of 8.60%.
Shares of ACTG stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. Acacia Research has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 203,300 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 277,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 127,812 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 17,962 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 94,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.
Acacia Research Company Profile
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.
