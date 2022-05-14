Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Accor from €38.50 ($40.53) to €37.50 ($39.47) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from €37.00 ($38.95) to €32.00 ($33.68) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Accor from €37.08 ($39.03) to €35.50 ($37.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Accor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $6.43 on Friday. Accor has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.