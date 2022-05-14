Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACCYY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from €37.00 ($38.95) to €32.00 ($33.68) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Redburn Partners raised Accor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Accor from €37.08 ($39.03) to €35.50 ($37.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Accor stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. Accor has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $8.67.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

