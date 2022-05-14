Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS.
Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $10.40.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
