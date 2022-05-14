Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS.
Shares of ACHV stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $10.40.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 11th.
About Achieve Life Sciences (Get Rating)
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.