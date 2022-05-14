AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at TD Securities

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ATY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins lowered AcuityAds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.18.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Shares of ATY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 258,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,374. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $133.44 million and a P/E ratio of 31.29.

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.03 million. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AcuityAds by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 370,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AcuityAds by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 231,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AcuityAds by 1,687.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at about $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About AcuityAds (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.