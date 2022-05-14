adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €288.71 ($303.90).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($273.68) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($357.89) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($200.00) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($268.42) price objective on adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS stock opened at €180.96 ($190.48) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €201.27 and a 200-day moving average of €235.70. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($211.59).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.