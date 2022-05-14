adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

adidas AG (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €288.71 ($303.90).

ADS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €305.00 ($321.05) price objective on adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($315.79) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($200.00) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($368.42) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($278.95) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

ADS stock opened at €180.96 ($190.48) on Friday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($211.59). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €201.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €235.70.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

