Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.36.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares cut Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

TSE ARE opened at C$14.29 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$13.66 and a 52-week high of C$22.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$869.83 million and a PE ratio of 17.32.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.14 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.06%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

