AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) vs. LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Critical Survey

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of LCI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of LCI Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AEye and LCI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye N/A -44.51% -19.26% LCI Industries 8.01% 37.57% 12.83%

Risk & Volatility

AEye has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCI Industries has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AEye and LCI Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $3.01 million 255.53 -$65.01 million N/A N/A LCI Industries $4.47 billion 0.67 $287.74 million $16.09 7.37

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than AEye.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AEye and LCI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 LCI Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00

AEye currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 198.10%. LCI Industries has a consensus price target of $147.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.96%. Given AEye’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than LCI Industries.

Summary

LCI Industries beats AEye on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AEye Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

LCI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories. This segment serves OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing, as well as travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. This segment also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims; and biminis, covers, buoys, and fenders to the marine industry. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

