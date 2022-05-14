Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Announces Earnings Results

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Affirm updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.18.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 134,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $4,694,211.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 812,086 shares in the company, valued at $28,406,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 over the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.53.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

