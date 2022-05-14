Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of AGYS opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.04 million, a PE ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24.

In related news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,050 shares of company stock worth $121,231. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

