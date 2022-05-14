AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXYGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AGL Energy stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. AGL Energy has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.0603 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd.

AGL Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.