AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AGL Energy stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. AGL Energy has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.0603 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd.

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

