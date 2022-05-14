AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the April 15th total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 749,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AAGIY opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AIA Group has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $54.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87.

Get AIA Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AIA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.