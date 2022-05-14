Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Short Interest Up 58.3% in April

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS AIMD opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. Ainos has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $4.75.
Ainos Company Profile
