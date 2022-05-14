Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Short Interest Up 58.3% in April

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS AIMD opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. Ainos has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Ainos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

