Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

NYSEAMERICAN AIRI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.68. 40,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.71. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.44.

Air Industries Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.65%. Research analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

