Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Short Interest Down 41.7% in April

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ AIRTP traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 8.6%.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

