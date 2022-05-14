AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.85.

ABSSF stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. 1,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

