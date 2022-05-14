Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Robert Blumofe Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Blumofe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $394,280.52.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $98.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.74 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.20.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

