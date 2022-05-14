Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.36.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.07. 6,140,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,739. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 634.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,074,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,672,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 7.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,519,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,481 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,251,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,548,000 after buying an additional 1,212,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 111.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 1,038,531 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

