Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) Issues Earnings Results

Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), reports. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million.

NYSE:AXU opened at $0.84 on Friday. Alexco Resource has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexco Resource to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

