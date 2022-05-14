Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ALGN stock opened at $275.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $385.49 and a 200-day moving average of $514.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.64 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 814.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.