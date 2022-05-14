Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the April 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 407,599 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 80,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNA stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.45.

Allena Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease.

