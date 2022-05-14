Alliance Global Partners Lowers Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $23.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 319.71% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CSSE opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.87). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 45.66% and a negative return on equity of 51.14%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.