Alliance Global Partners Lowers Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $23.00

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 319.71% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of CSSE opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.87). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 45.66% and a negative return on equity of 51.14%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.