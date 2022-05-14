Alliance Global Partners Lowers VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Price Target to $4.00

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 296.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

VQS opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. VIQ Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $30.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.27.

VIQ Solutions ( NASDAQ:VQS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 93.08% and a negative net margin of 63.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VIQ Solutions will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in VIQ Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

