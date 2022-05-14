Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alliant Energy.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE LNT opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliant Energy (LNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.