Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 59.07% and a negative net margin of 214.70%.
NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
