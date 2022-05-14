Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 59.07% and a negative net margin of 214.70%.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

