Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 59.07% and a negative net margin of 214.70%.
NASDAQ ALPN opened at $7.55 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 181,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.
About Alpine Immune Sciences (Get Rating)
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
