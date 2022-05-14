Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,200.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.45. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Altimmune by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Altimmune by 62.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 24.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALT shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

