Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Down 41.7% in April

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the April 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRWF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

ATRWF stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $14.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

