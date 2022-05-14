Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.58, for a total value of C$135,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,539,855.72.

Angelo Bartolini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.60, for a total value of C$89,200.00.

Altus Group stock opened at C$44.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63. Altus Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$43.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.33.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$162.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 2.2599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altus Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.55.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

