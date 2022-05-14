AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get AMCI Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,390. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.02.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.