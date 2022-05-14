American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Purchases 10,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,066,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,131,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 289.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 491,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth $18,247,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 217.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 448,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,725,000 after purchasing an additional 378,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth $10,103,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.