American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.13. American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.
American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $13.06.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,540,000 after purchasing an additional 428,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,834,000 after purchasing an additional 540,198 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,797,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,419,000 after purchasing an additional 581,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,461,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 243,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,745,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,821,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.